Salvation Army seeking volunteers for lunch program, pantry

WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for volunteers to help in the kitchen for noon lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and in the perishable goods pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In 2021, the noon lunch provided 6,166 meals to community members and the pantry redistributed 391,057 pounds of food back into the community. Food that would have otherwise been thrown away, instead, went to feed 9,819 community members that didn’t where their next meal would come from.

Volunteers work directly with the food program manager. Volunteers must be able to stand for extended periods of time and lift at least 10 pounds. No experience necessary.

For additional information, contact Katie Zimmerly, volunteer and community relations coordinator, at (319) 235-9358, or katie.zimmerly@usc.salvationarmy.org.

