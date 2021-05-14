Salvation Army resumes dine-in lunch program

WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is moving the hot lunch meal program back inside the Corps Community Center.

Starting Monday the lunch meals will be dine-in on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who drive should park in the front parking lots off Franklin Street.

The Salvation Army has provided 20,373 meals to individuals and distributed 237,473 pounds of perishable food since October last year in response to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Corps Community Center’s lobby all individuals will have their temperature taken and hand sanitizer will be provided before entering the dining area. Dining tables will be spaced out with only four chairs at each table. Chairs and tables will be sanitized after each use. The staff, volunteers and diners are required to wear a face cloth/mask except while eating.

The Perishable Food Pantry will remain open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to p.m. If driving, patrons should enter the rear parking lot of The Salvation Army off Logan Avenue. Distribution will be drive-through.