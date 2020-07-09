Salvation Army resumes dine-in free meals beginning July 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Beginning Monday, the Salvation Army will resume its dine-in lunch program at the Corps Community Center, 89 Franklin St.

Free meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Those attending will have their temperature taken and will be provided hand sanitizer. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chairs and tables will be sanitized after each use. The staff and volunteers will be wearing face masks.

The Perishable Food Pantry will continue its hours of 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for drive-through distribution. via the Salvation Army rear parking lot off Logan Avenue.

Volunteers are needed to help with the lunch meal and perishable food pantry on the days listed above. Call 235-9358 for more information or to volunteer.

Also beginning Monday, the Salvation Army Corps Community Center on Franklin Street will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, and the Youth Center is now open with summer hours from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Assistance needs are being done online with case management via phone. The All-Purpose Assistance Form and Rent & Utility Assistance Form can be accessed online at www.sawaterloo.org and www.facebook.com/sawaterloocf.

