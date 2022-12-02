Salvation Army receives first gold coins of the season

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has announced the first gold coins of the red kettle season.

For years, anonymous donors have been dropping specialty coins in the red kettles throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Last year, 22 specialty coins were anonymously donated, including 12 1-ounce U.S. American Gold Eagle Coins. All specialty coins were auctioned off, raising an additional $22,789 for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“As we enter the final weeks of the season, we find ourselves $143,525 away from reaching our Red Kettle goal,” Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator, said in a news release. “We were overcome with joy on Nov. 28 with the arrival of two gold coins! Knowing, that once again, we will be able to host a coin auction for additional Red Kettle funds is a great feeling.”

The first gold coins of the season were slipped into red kettles at Hy-Vee on Ansborough Avenue and Fareway on San Marnan Drive in Waterloo.

All specialty coins will be available for public bid beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 through noon Dec. 30. People may bid on multiple items. Final bids will be reviewed on the afternoon of Dec. 30 and winners will be notified.

Payment must be made in full by cash or cashier’s check (preferred) by 3 p.m. on Jan. 11. If payment is not received by this time, those with the second-highest bids will be notified.

Further information on the Red Kettle Coin Auction, including item details, pictures and bid amounts will be available on The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. Dec. 26. Bids must be received in one of the following ways:

By email (preferred): Send your name, contact number, item, and bid amount to sawaterloocf@gmail.com

By phone: Call (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 and provide your name, contact number, item, and bid amount.

In Person: During business hours at 89 Franklin St., Waterloo. The Salvation Army has reduced business hours Dec. 26 – Dec. 30. The office will be open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.–noon and 1–3 p.m.

The Red Kettle campaign accounts for 30% of The Salvation Army’s budget for the coming year. Red kettle bell ringing will continue through 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

To become a volunteer bell ringer, visit www.registertoring.com online. For more information, contact The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.