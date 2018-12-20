WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will offer its annual Community Christmas dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the organization’s main building, located at 89 Franklin St. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Dinner includes ham, roast beef, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and cake. Drinks will include water, lemonade, coffee and milk. All meal attendees will be provided a Christmas gift. At this time all volunteer positions for the meal are filled.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is in its final few days and volunteer bell ringers are still needed. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for their preferred date, location and time by visiting redkettle.volunteerlocal.com. The campaign, which accounts for 40 percent of the organization’s annual budget, supports all of the programs and services provided by The Salvation Army free of charge to the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.