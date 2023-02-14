WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is urgently seeking volunteers to assist with what has become an important community staple, the Tuesday/Thursday perishable goods pantry.

With the high cost of living and employment still a concern for many, the pantry continues to see an increase in those requesting assistance.

“The increase has been clearly documented,” Kathy Ford, food programs manager, said in a news release. “In 2020, we assisted 8,022 community members with 221,292 pounds of food. In 2021 we assisted 9,819 community members with 391,057 pounds of food. As we entered 2022, we would never have anticipated the increase we experienced; 19,365 community members were assisted with 402,556 pounds of food.”

The perishable goods pantry saves hundreds of thousands of pounds of food from the garbage each year and helps individuals and families stretch their food budgets each month, according to the release. This is only possible through the generosity of donors and the volunteers who give their time.

Volunteers and the times they're needed every Tuesday and Thursday include:

Sorters, 9-11 a.m. – Volunteers sort through the day’s donations, breaking down bulk items into family size packages. Distribute donations to the correct sections (e.g.: meat, dairy, breads, etc.).

Cart Fillers, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Volunteers begin building family size boxes of equal size in preparation for distribution.

Car Loaders, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Volunteers will load food boxes into cars.

To volunteer, for additional information, or to get questions answered, contact Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator, at (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 or katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org.

