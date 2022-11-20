Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to host annual Thanksgiving meal

WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will host its annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army headquarters, 89 Franklin St.

The Cedar Valley tradition will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.

“We’re excited to invite the community back for an in-person Thanksgiving celebration,” said Major Martin Thies. “It’s not just about food. The holidays are about fellowship. We look forward to seeing everyone celebrate together, knowing that at that moment, we all have something to be grateful for. That’s what makes this meal such a blessing.”

The free meal will include traditional Thanksgiving trimmings. It’s open to anyone in the community and no registration is required.

If having any questions or would like to learn more about the Salvation Army, visit: www.sawaterloo.org or call: (319) 235-9358.