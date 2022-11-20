Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to host annual Thanksgiving meal

WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will host its annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army headquarters, 89 Franklin St. The Cedar Valley tradition will be held in-person for the first time since 2019. “We’re excited to invite the community back for an in-person Thanksgiving celebration,” said Major Martin Thies. “It’s not just about food. The holidays are about fellowship. We look forward to seeing everyone celebrate together, knowing that at that moment, we all have something to be grateful for. That’s what makes this meal such a blessing.”
The free meal will include traditional Thanksgiving trimmings. It’s open to anyone in the community and no registration is required.
If having any questions or would like to learn more about the Salvation Army, visit: www.sawaterloo.org or call: (319) 235-9358.
PHOTOS: Waterloo Black Hawks beat Tri-City Storm 111122
111122-spt-black hawks-12
The Waterloo Black Hawks' Aaron Pionk unloads a shot Friday during second period action against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-11
The Waterloo Black Hawks' Oliver Flynn tries to poke a puck away from a Tri-City player Friday during second period action at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-7
Waterloo Black Hawk Myles Hilman tries to track down a puck in the Tri-City Storm zone while a Storm defender checks from behind during second period action at Young Arena Friday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-8
Sam Rinzel of the Waterloo Black Hawks tries to split a pair of Tri-City Storm defenders Friday while moving the puck into the Storm zone during second period action at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-9
Waterloo's Garrett Schifsky celebrates after scoring a second period goal Friday at Young Arena against the Tri-City Storm,
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-10
Waterloo Black Hawks' Garrett Schifsky watches his second period shot sail toward and past Tri-City goalie Nick Erickson Friday at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-6
Waterloo Black Hawk James Hong shots and scores Friday during second period action against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-4
Waterloo Black Hawk Oliver Flynn controls a puck behind the Tri-City net Friday during first period action at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-5
Waterloo Black Hawk forward Jake McLean works his way through the neutral zone Friday while a Tri-City defender pursues at Young Arena during second period action.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-2
Waterloo Black Hawk Owen Baker watches a puck glance off his glove after he made a diving block Friday during first period action at Young Arena against the Tri-City Storm.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-3
Waterloo Black Hawk Owen Baker bounces off Tri-City's Nick Roukounakis during first period action Friday at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111122-spt-black hawks-1
Waterloo Black Hawk Zach Bade celebrates after scoring a first period goal Friday against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
