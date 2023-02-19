WATERLOO – Due to donation supply and to ensure consistency for our clients and volunteers; beginning this week, and for the foreseeable future, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Perishable Goods Pantry will be reduced to Thursdays only.

“We strive to help end hunger and food insecurity in the Cedar Valley,” said Grace Fee, social ministries director. “To reduce the number of pantry days was a difficult decision, but one that makes sense right now.”

This change to a Thursday only pantry will begin the week of Feb. 20 with the first Thursday-only pantry taking place Feb. 23. Pantry will remain a “drive-up, to-go” style with distribution from The Salvation Army’s back parking lot off Logan Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will be no changes to the Monday, Wednesday, Friday noon lunch program.

Pantry volunteers will still be needed from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. Tuesdays to sort and store donations received Tuesday morning.

We are truly appreciative of our ongoing partnership with Martin Brothers Distributing Co., Aldi’s of Waterloo & Cedar Falls, University of Northern Iowa’s Biscotti’s & Maucker Union, Hy-Vee at Crossroads and on Ansborough, and LongHorn Steakhouse for their weekly donations. Without these partnerships, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food would go to waste each year instead of helping feed our community.

For more information, please contact The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls at (319) 235-9358.

Photos: Global economy sees pain, resilience after one year of war in Ukraine