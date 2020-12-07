 Skip to main content
Salvation Army needs more bell ringers to reach 2020 goal
Salvation Army needs more bell ringers to reach 2020 goal

Maj. Martin Thies and Maj. Shannon Thies

Majors Martin and Shannon Thies, corps officers at The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

WATERLOO — Whether it’s transitioning its free lunch program to takeout or the increase in families signing up for assistance, COVID-19 has affected a lot of what the Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls does.

And now the organization’s signature fundraiser — its annual Red Kettle Campaign — isn’t being manned in full force, according to Major Shannon Thies.

“We just don’t have enough bell ringers,” Thies said.

She assumes regular volunteers and paid workers are skittish about interacting with people as the pandemic rages.

The local Salvation Army is at about 38% of its $601,000 Christmas goal, about the same as this time last year, Thies said. That’s despite fewer kettles being around, meaning the people who do donate are opening their wallets more this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of generosity in the kettles,” she said. “We just don’t have every spot covered.”

As of Monday, Thies had nearly 2,000 hours of shifts until Christmas Eve unaccounted for, and particularly needs ringers during weekdays.

The money raised goes toward The Salvation Army’s assistance programs, including rent and utility assistance, help with transportation to doctor’s visits or for prescription drugs, homeless shelters, the youth center, weekly lunches and Christmas toy and food boxes, the last of which 710 children from 269 families have signed up for so far.

And the need has grown lately, Thies said.

“Of the requests for assistance in November, 80% were from individuals and families that have never received anything before,” she said, noting she’d “never” seen such numbers. “So the need is definitely there.”

People interested in bell ringing may sign up at RegisterToRing.com, either as an individual, group or a “virtual ringer” raising money online, by Dec. 17.

On the organization’s website, COVID-19 safety tips instruct bell ringers to wear masks, stay six feet away from individuals and note that the kettles are cleaned regularly and accept both Apple and Google Pay for contactless donations.

You may also donate by dropping off a check at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo or by visiting sawaterloo.org, Thies said.

“It’s been challenging, but that’s who we are as an organization — we’re flexible, and we want to meet the need,” Thies said. “It’s also been very rewarding because we know our services are needed. Many people are struggling.”

Shannon Thies

S. Thies
