Salvation Army needs more bell ringers to reach 2020 goal

WATERLOO — Whether it’s transitioning its free lunch program to takeout or the increase in families signing up for assistance, COVID-19 has affected a lot of what the Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls does.
And now the organization’s signature fundraiser — its annual Red Kettle Campaign — isn’t being manned in full force, according to Major Shannon Thies.
“We just don’t have enough bell ringers,” Thies said.
She assumes regular volunteers and paid workers are skittish about interacting with people as the pandemic rages.
The local Salvation Army is at about 38% of its $601,000 Christmas goal, about the same as this time last year, Thies said. That’s despite fewer kettles being around, meaning the people who do donate are opening their wallets more this year.
“We’re seeing a lot of generosity in the kettles,” she said. “We just don’t have every spot covered.”
As of Monday, Thies had nearly 2,000 hours of shifts until Christmas Eve unaccounted for, and particularly needs ringers during weekdays.
The money raised goes toward The Salvation Army’s assistance programs, including rent and utility assistance, help with transportation to doctor’s visits or for prescription drugs, homeless shelters, the youth center, weekly lunches and Christmas toy and food boxes, the last of which 710 children from 269 families have signed up for so far.
Support Local Journalism
And the need has grown lately, Thies said.
“Of the requests for assistance in November, 80% were from individuals and families that have never received anything before,” she said, noting she’d “never” seen such numbers. “So the need is definitely there.”
People interested in bell ringing may sign up at RegisterToRing.com, either as an individual, group or a “virtual ringer” raising money online, by Dec. 17.
On the organization’s website, COVID-19 safety tips instruct bell ringers to wear masks, stay six feet away from individuals and note that the kettles are cleaned regularly and accept both Apple and Google Pay for contactless donations.
You may also donate by dropping off a check at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo or by visiting sawaterloo.org, Thies said.
“It’s been challenging, but that’s who we are as an organization — we’re flexible, and we want to meet the need,” Thies said. “It’s also been very rewarding because we know our services are needed. Many people are struggling.”
5 Cedar Valley stories from 2020 that'll restore your faith in humanity
Need a break from 2020's doom and gloom? Check out these stories written by staff writer Amie Rivers that are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Like many others whose livelihoods depend at least in part on people gathering in groups, musicians have seen their gigs dry up due to coronavirus restrictions. But they're also finding ways of continuing to play while practicing social distancing.
"I haven't talked to anybody that can't do it. There might be plants that don't have the capability, but, boy, everybody I've talked to wants to help."
"My hope is that everybody experiences Iowa Nice -- that Iowa Nice can extend beyond our small communities."
In the midst of nationwide protests that seemed to pit the Black Lives Matter movement against the police and vice-versa, Marquis Stephens reached out to an acquaintance, a white cop in Waverly, to find some common ground.
Fettkether's stem cells were a match to someone else's, starting her on a weekslong journey involving several medical procedures and multiple flights to help out someone she's never met.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.