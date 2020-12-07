Salvation Army needs more bell ringers to reach 2020 goal

WATERLOO — Whether it’s transitioning its free lunch program to takeout or the increase in families signing up for assistance, COVID-19 has affected a lot of what the Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls does.

And now the organization’s signature fundraiser — its annual Red Kettle Campaign — isn’t being manned in full force, according to Major Shannon Thies.

“We just don’t have enough bell ringers,” Thies said.

She assumes regular volunteers and paid workers are skittish about interacting with people as the pandemic rages.

The local Salvation Army is at about 38% of its $601,000 Christmas goal, about the same as this time last year, Thies said. That’s despite fewer kettles being around, meaning the people who do donate are opening their wallets more this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of generosity in the kettles,” she said. “We just don’t have every spot covered.”

As of Monday, Thies had nearly 2,000 hours of shifts until Christmas Eve unaccounted for, and particularly needs ringers during weekdays.