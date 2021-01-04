Salvation Army men's shelter suspends intakes amid COVID cases

WATERLOO – Residents and staff at the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter of Waterloo-Cedar Falls have tested positive for the coronavirus, promoting officials to halt some services.

Because of the quarantine, the shelter will not accept any new intakes and has suspended time-based exits for residents. Due to the number of shelter staff in quarantine, services at the organization's Women and Children’s shelter will be limited for the remainder of this week.

It is the first confirmed case for the Men's Shelter since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Salvation Army officials.

One resident tested positive on Thursday and self isolated. Subsequent tests found three additional residents and one staff member had the virus, according to officials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All who were positive are only exhibiting minor symptoms, according to officials.

Residents who tested positive remain in the shelter, and those who tested negative are being quarantined away from the shelter.

Maj. Martin Thies moved into the Men’s Shelter on Thursday and will be the sole staff member through the quarantine period which will be until at least Jan. 12.