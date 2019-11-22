WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has kicked its hot lunch meal program back into gear.
Tanisha Ruby has recently joined the team at The Salvation Army as the food program manager. Ruby studied culinary arts at St. Louis Job Corps in St. Louis, Mo., and has 12 years of experience managing commercial kitchens.
It was unclear if the Salvation Army had completely stopped offering meals up until now. Development and Community Relations Director Reg Nelson said only that “the staff person in charge of the lunch program retired” in August, and was unavailable for further comment.
The Army said more than 150 meals have been served in the three days the program has operated.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the gym at The Salvation Army on 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo, and are free of charge.
More than 53,000 hot meals were served at The Salvation Army in 2018.
The Salvation Army also has a food pantry that provides perishable food items from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and supplemental food boxes for those in need. More than 900 boxes of food were given away last year.
The Salvation Army will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28, as well as a Christmas meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.
