WATERLOO — The iconic red kettles of one local charity are far emptier than they have been in past years.
The fundraising campaign for The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has raised less than half of its goal with just a week to go before Christmas. That’s when the organization’s annual Red Kettle campaign comes to a close, said Salvation Army Maj. Lynneta Poff.
Just $301,000 of the Salvation Army’s total goal of $631,000 has been raised as of Tuesday.
“It means we don’t get to be a helping hand to folks in our community that need that extra boost, whether it be food or lodging or rental assistance — a whole slew of different things,” Poff said.
That $631,000, if raised, would continue programs like the emergency shelters for men and for women and children, after-school care and summer day camp for children from kindergarten through age 17, weekday lunches, and a program called Pathway of Hope that helps motivated individuals wean themselves off of public assistance.
“We have a lot of programs, and a lot of them are not highly advertised or known in the community — particularly our youth center programs and Pathway to Hope — and those are important programs to us,” Poff said.
Those wanting to chip in toward the $330,000 still needed can drop off donations at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or mail donations to P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, Iowa, 50704.
Donations may also be given at sawaterloo.org, though Poff said a service fee is taken out if it’s done that way.
“We always think the more pennies we can keep here, the better it is,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.