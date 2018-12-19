Try 1 month for 99¢
Salvation Army

The Salvation Army at 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, is looking to buy city property to expand its campus.

 TIM JAMISON tim.jamison@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO — The iconic red kettles of one local charity are far emptier than they have been in past years.

The fundraising campaign for The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has raised less than half of its goal with just a week to go before Christmas. That’s when the organization’s annual Red Kettle campaign comes to a close, said Salvation Army Maj. Lynneta Poff.

Just $301,000 of the Salvation Army’s total goal of $631,000 has been raised as of Tuesday.

“It means we don’t get to be a helping hand to folks in our community that need that extra boost, whether it be food or lodging or rental assistance — a whole slew of different things,” Poff said.

That $631,000, if raised, would continue programs like the emergency shelters for men and for women and children, after-school care and summer day camp for children from kindergarten through age 17, weekday lunches, and a program called Pathway of Hope that helps motivated individuals wean themselves off of public assistance.

“We have a lot of programs, and a lot of them are not highly advertised or known in the community — particularly our youth center programs and Pathway to Hope — and those are important programs to us,” Poff said.

Those wanting to chip in toward the $330,000 still needed can drop off donations at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or mail donations to P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, Iowa, 50704.

Donations may also be given at sawaterloo.org, though Poff said a service fee is taken out if it’s done that way.

“We always think the more pennies we can keep here, the better it is,” she said.

