WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army is partnering with Veridian Credit Union for a "Give Warmth to the Cedar Valley" effort.
The annual collaboration tries to ensures those in need have access to winter clothing.
The Salvation Army and Veridian are currently accepting donations of new or gently used winter coats, ear muffs, mittens/gloves, scarves, snow boots, stocking hats, wool socks, and other winter clothing and accessories.
All sizes are needed.
Those wishing to donate to the Give Warmth project are asked to bring clean items to the Salvation Army at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo. Donations can also be dropped off at any Veridian branch in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
The last day to donate items is Oct. 28.
Distribution will be Oct. 29 and 30 at the Salvation Army. Those needing winter items are asked to bring proof of identification for each family member receiving items. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Last year, The Salvation Army and Veridian Credit Union served hundreds of individuals with 2,000 items.
