Salvation Army joins 'GivingTuesdayNow' event
0 comments

Salvation Army joins 'GivingTuesdayNow' event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army Shield Logo

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will join the "GivingTuesdayNow" on May 5. The global day of giving and unity is an emergency response to the need caused by COVID-19 and encourages donations that will help provide food, utilities and rent assistance,dand safe shelter to those most vulnerable during this time of crisis.

The Salvation Army emergency shelters are operating 24/7, encouraging residents to stay in, save for work and medical appointments. The noon lunch meals have increased to four days from two days per week to meet the rising food needs of the community. The perishable food pantry now operates in conjunction with the Tuesday/Thursday lunch meal.

Every gift remains locally and supports the Salvation Army’s mission in Cedar Valley. Visit www.sawaterloo.org and follow the link to the COVID-19 donation page.

We will continue to provide as many of our services and programs that we can, while still taking the necessary health precautions. For updates on services and programs, go to www.sawaterloo.org and wwwlfacebook.com/sawaterloocf, or call 235-9358.

The Salvation Army building at 89 Franklin St., is closed to the public. Assistance needs are being done online with case management and via phone.

Another global day of unity and giving is planned Dec. 1.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News