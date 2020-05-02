Salvation Army joins 'GivingTuesdayNow' event

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will join the "GivingTuesdayNow" on May 5. The global day of giving and unity is an emergency response to the need caused by COVID-19 and encourages donations that will help provide food, utilities and rent assistance,dand safe shelter to those most vulnerable during this time of crisis.
The Salvation Army emergency shelters are operating 24/7, encouraging residents to stay in, save for work and medical appointments. The noon lunch meals have increased to four days from two days per week to meet the rising food needs of the community. The perishable food pantry now operates in conjunction with the Tuesday/Thursday lunch meal.
Every gift remains locally and supports the Salvation Army’s mission in Cedar Valley. Visit www.sawaterloo.org and follow the link to the COVID-19 donation page.
We will continue to provide as many of our services and programs that we can, while still taking the necessary health precautions. For updates on services and programs, go to www.sawaterloo.org and wwwlfacebook.com/sawaterloocf, or call 235-9358.
The Salvation Army building at 89 Franklin St., is closed to the public. Assistance needs are being done online with case management and via phone.
Another global day of unity and giving is planned Dec. 1.
As the two major hospital systems in Black Hawk County find themselves on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, they're at the same time on the frontlines of finding a possible treatment for the deadly respiratory illness.
"How do you social distance? You can't. What protection do we have other than garbage bags?"
Reicks said he's appreciative of any help that would come his way. But, like many other industries upended from coronavirus, he has little indication of what the future may bring.
"We have people adopting seniors they have never met, they have no relationship with," he said. "It's bringing the community together."
Houses of worship can reopen in the whole state as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines, the governor said.
New coronavirus infections by day in Iowa as of April 27, 2020, per IDPH daily data.
Rosewood Estate residents and family members have been notified.
Burmese refugees in Waterloo, as well as other refugees who don't speak English very well, have been left in the dark about coronavirus' impact. EMBARC hopes to change that.
The state now has recorded just shy of 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A resident at Western Home has now tested positive for COVID-19.
Ravenwood Specialty Care said one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced.
Iowa Irish Fest, which draws more than 40,000 people to downtown Waterloo each summer, is not canceling plans due to the coronavirus pandemic at this point.
The Theatre UNI Digital Performance Festival will feature 13 shorts by student directors, Sunday through May 8. Viewers can enjoy a new short daily on Theatre UNI's Facebook and Twitter platforms.
The country's largest meatpacking union, which represents 1.3 million workers in food and retail, said on a press call Thursday that more than a dozen of their members had died from COVID-19.
Omega Cabinetry is temporarily closing its Waterloo plant and putting employees on furlough until May 4. An employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Iowa is just shy of 4,000 recorded cases of coronavirus statewide, and just under 100 deaths, health officials announced Thursday.
Black Hawk County tallied one additional death for a total of four deaths and 379 cases, while Tama County added one death for a total of 225 cases and seven deaths.
WATERLOO – Waterloo received a shipment of protective face shields designed by a city native who now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of…
New coronavirus cases in Iowa as of April 22, 2020, per IDPH daily data.
"Tyson’s closing their plant will prove to be a positive step forward in preparing our community for the flattening the curve," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Jim Orvis, of Waterloo, died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. He had worked in the laundry department at Tyson Fresh Meats.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a high of 482 new positive cases of coronavirus and four new deaths on Tuesday, noting a third of the new cases were the result of more testing at the state’s meatpacking plants.
"I receive calls from folks that are terrified," the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith told the Black Hawk County Board of Health during an emergency meeting Tuesday morning.
Locker rooms at the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center will be more user-friendly and provide greater privacy.
At least 42% of all positive cases of coronavirus in Black Hawk County are from Tyson Fresh Meats, local health officials said Monday.
Despite employee fears of scant worker protections and officials' calls to temporarily shutter Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, the governor said Monday she has no plans to order Tyson to close.
All riders will be required to fill out a request form by June 01, 2020 to be eligible for the full refund
Another 389 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, a spike more than twice as large as the highest one-day tally previously announced.
Ten more people have died and 181 positive cases have been reported as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow across the state.
20 elected officials, from Black Hawk County mayors to state legislators, have called upon Tyson to immediately close its Waterloo plant temporarily.
The University of Northern Iowa reported one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus, the university's president said Thursday.
Falling taxes from gas pumps, retail stores, hotels and casinos could mean the coronavirus pandemic leaves a big hole in local government budgets.
As the effort to produce face shields for medical professionals geared up in the Cedar Valley, some educators found themselves becoming part of the supply chain.
Coronavirus, and the restrictions brought upon by attempts to limit the virus' spread, have impacted nearly every corner of the economy. But it's largely business as usual for home builders and construction crews.
Gardeners are ready to get their hands dirty, and local nurseries and garden centers are happy to oblige by being creative in assisting customers in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions.
State reports new daily high of 191 virus cases.
Grow Cedar Valley is surveying businesses on impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New coronavirus cases/deaths in Iowa as of April 17, 2020, per IDPH data.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has reported its first death from COVID-19, officials disclosed Thursday.
UnityPoint-Allen Hospital staff gave its emergency department tent a test run to prepare for an influx of patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of Northeast Iowa gatherings of anyone outside immediate family are, beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, banned through April 30.
Tyson disputed accounts from employees and others who spoke about working conditions inside their Waterloo plant, saying no employees have moved between plants and additional cleaning and protective measures were indeed in place.
During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.
State health officials announced four new deaths Wednesday, as well as a seventh outbreak in a long-term care facility.
A UNI professor wanted to lend a helping hand to residents and staff of nursing homes so she launched the Nursing Home Art Box Project.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
The Iowa Economic Development Authority has provided more than $935,000 to help 50 small Black Hawk County businesses suffering from the COVID-19 health crisis.
Clarksville pastor Val Swinton, after being hospitalized 21 days with COVID-19, has recovered to the point that he will return home Wednesday.
WATERLOO — It’s becoming a pattern at meatpacking plants around Iowa and across the country: Workers, deemed essential to the country’s food s…
Waterloo Leisure Services could lose more than $385,000 in revenue from coronavirus shutdowns of the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and Young Arena.
The total number of deaths is now 49.
A long-term care facility in Bremer County has now reported an outbreak of coronavirus among residents and a staff member.
The Waterloo Regional Airport will get nearly $1.1 million in federal funding to help offset losses due to declining passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actual number of coronavirus cases in the county could be as many as five to seven times higher than the official count.
A total of 82 counties now have confirmed cases of the virus.
A beef processing plant in one of Iowa's coronavirus hot spots has suspended production after several workers have become infected.
For the first time in Black Hawk County, a child tested positive for coronavirus.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, jail officials have been letting low-level detainees await trial in their own homes, reserving cells for those accused of more the serious crimes.
The Jerald Sulky Co. in Waterloo is providing space for volunteers to assemble face shields for UnityPoint Health during the COVID-19 crisis.
It's not readily apparent why the farthest northeastern corner of Iowa has such a comparatively high rate of coronavirus.
From fear of contracting the virus to anxiety and depression over the economic fallout, the nation is on edge.
"I haven't talked to anybody that can't do it. There might be plants that don't have the capability, but, boy, everybody I've talked to wants to help."
Cedar Valley educators have been working to formulate and implement plans that will continue providing students with learning opportunities while schools are shut down.
The state recorded 122 new cases of coronavirus and three new deaths, while Black Hawk County added another six cases on Saturday.
Order for relief comes as coronavirus claims 2 from Linn County.
A case of the coronavirus was discovered in Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, and that resident is now in the hospital, administrators of the facility said.
"Simply put, the number of cases in Black Hawk County is increasing," she said. "This is the start of a surge we have been preparing for."
Pews will be empty at Cedar Valley churches on Good Friday and Easter, but pastors will offer their uplifting, hopeful message of Christ's rebirth online and through social media platforms.
Deere & Co. has started making 225,000 protective face shields to be distributed to health-care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new high of 125 new cases of coronavirus were announced Thursday, along with 2 deaths in Linn County.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association is temporarily suspending its grant application process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knutson and other florists are feeling the impact in sales, particularly now with Easter lilies.
"In what felt like the blink of an eye, everything had changed.”
Officials at Pillar of Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation said Wednesday their facility has gone more than two weeks with no other cases.
Statewide, Iowa added 97 new cases, bringing the total to 1,145. There was one new death --- an elderly adult in Linn County, bringing the state total to 27.
Amid trade wars, low crop prices, weather fears, a new threat.
Districts have until Friday to submit plans to the state on the voluntary enrichment or credit classes they'll offer, much of which will require or include online components.
Details weren’t available, but fire officials said they don’t believe the department member contracted the virus while dealing with the public on the job.
The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday against a resolution.
A total of 1,048 cases have been confirmed in Iowa since testing began March 7.
Divided opinions across Iowa over Gov. Kim Reynolds not issuing a shelter-in-place order were on display Monday in the differing decisions made by two Cedar Valley city councils.
With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.
Clarksville pastor Val Swinton, hospitalized with COVID-19, has improved enough to start being weaned off of a ventilator, according to his son.
Fraudsters are taking advantage of the uncertainty and fear surrounding COVID-19
The worker at Winding Creek Meadows tested positive on Saturday.
The governor reiterated her refusal to order a shelter-in-place was "data driven" as she announced 78 new positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa and three new deaths on Monday.
School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring.
Grocers have long wanted out of container recycling.
The state's death toll now stands at 22.
The Cedar Falls City Council will consider a resolution Monday urging Gov. Reynolds to implement stricter guidelines on people's movements in the face of the coronavirus threat.
Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.
"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"
Like many others whose livelihoods depend at least in part on people gathering in groups, musicians have seen their gigs dry up due to coronavirus restrictions. But they're also finding ways of continuing to play while practicing social distancing.
Many were tasked with suddenly shifting from classroom to online courses after the rapid spread of coronavirus abroad.
85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported
Iowa workers received a double dose of bad news Thursday as claims for unemployment relief again surged and Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered many business to stay closed weeks longer.
John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline, Ill., has temporarily halted production after an employee there has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
A former Waterloo musician has died from coronavirus in Crystal Lake, Ill.
A roundup of pictures from our coverage of the coronavirus threat in the Cedar Valley.
Iowa schools are ordered to close through April 30, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her COVID-19 press conference Thursday.
With a population of a little more than 17,000, the number infected translates to 0.09% of the population in Tama County.
Dunking produce in soap and water, even if you rinse well, will likely leave behind soap residue that can cause stomach upsets, nausea and vomiting.
An employee of the John Deere Foundry Operation in Waterloo tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, Deere and Co. officials said Thursday.
In a time of social distancing, ambulance workers don’t have the luxury of keeping back 6 feet as they tend to the sick and injured.
An additional 52 positive cases of coronavirus were announced statewide on Wednesday.
As the number of COVID-19 cases skyrockets and the death toll mounts, people who rely on in-home health care workers for help with activities of daily living grow increasingly anxious about becoming infected.
Black Hawk County has its first case of community spread of coronavirus, raising the response level from "elevated" to "moderate," officials said Tuesday.
Martin Bros. Distributing is laying off some employees as the food service company braces for "significant disruption" from coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The state reported fewer new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from the day before, but it's too early to tell if that's due to social distancing measures flattening the curve or an anomaly.
The 67-year-old minister for Clarksville Church of Christ over the past 22 years is in a difficult position at the hospital.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson had "several" conversations with organizations and groups about their failure to abide the large gathering rules.
The city of Evansdale is closing its playground areas and play structures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility, where 21 people have been infected.
The fourth death came out of Linn County.
Local and state officials declined to tell the public any details surrounding the death, including whether the man had been receiving medical care or was quarantined from others.
"Our incident command center has been in the process for weeks for all the what-ifs. We are preparing for a surge we hope doesn’t happen.”
Northeastern Iowa communities are being inspired to stage teddy bear hunts to cheer children and unite neighborhoods by the award-winning children’s book , “Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen.
"I think it's a matter of, it's the same case, so I think maybe it's a matter of data entry ... Sometimes this happens."
Teachers in Hudson and Cedar Falls organized parades and drove past students' homes as schools finished the second week of a shutdown to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.
A local manufacturing operation stands ready to provide critical needs to industries that may be lacking supplies during the widespread coronavirus pandemic.
The church's lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer.
Area counties reporting new positive cases are Buchanan, Benton, Tama and Fayette counties.
The superintendents of Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools said they were hoping that they would get a week's notice if Reynolds decided to extend the time that public schools would not be in session.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the 34 new cases just before noon Thursday.
Waterloo Region Airport sees canceled flights, drop in passengers as COVID-19 depresses travel.
The Cedar Valley's educational and manufacturing community are stepping up to produce face shield and other items desperately needed by medical providers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not needed right now, with Iowans observing voluntary restrictions, she says
Families delay funerals, putting grief on hold to adhere to restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Black Hawk County officials will begin "a series of meetings" to prepare for a shelter-in-place scenario absent any statewide shutdowns.
"I was thinking, if I had it, I would feel it by now -- I was relatively asymptomatic. I was stunned."
Dr. Alex Ulfers is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
The couple have done live workouts on Facebook at 4:30 p.m.
Black Hawk County has one new positive case of coronavirus, with local health officials saying it was not related to the other three cases but was travel-related, meaning the county currently had no documented community spread as of Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer said she remained "hopeful" that the Phase 3 stimulus package could surmount political differences and pass quickly out of the Senate to get cash in the hands of Iowans soon as the pandemic wore on.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
In the midst of COVID-19 uncertaintly, people still love eating great food -- and are seeking it out to-go or delivery at local restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
