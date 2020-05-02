Salvation Army joins 'GivingTuesdayNow' event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will join the "GivingTuesdayNow" on May 5. The global day of giving and unity is an emergency response to the need caused by COVID-19 and encourages donations that will help provide food, utilities and rent assistance,dand safe shelter to those most vulnerable during this time of crisis.

The Salvation Army emergency shelters are operating 24/7, encouraging residents to stay in, save for work and medical appointments. The noon lunch meals have increased to four days from two days per week to meet the rising food needs of the community. The perishable food pantry now operates in conjunction with the Tuesday/Thursday lunch meal.

Every gift remains locally and supports the Salvation Army’s mission in Cedar Valley. Visit www.sawaterloo.org and follow the link to the COVID-19 donation page.

We will continue to provide as many of our services and programs that we can, while still taking the necessary health precautions. For updates on services and programs, go to www.sawaterloo.org and wwwlfacebook.com/sawaterloocf, or call 235-9358.

The Salvation Army building at 89 Franklin St., is closed to the public. Assistance needs are being done online with case management and via phone.