Salvation Army is on course to continue serving through Christmas

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas toys and food vouchers during the weekend to nearly 300 Cedar Valley households, almost 75 more than it served in 2021

According to a news release, the organization hears households are in need because of high inflation as well as ongoing supply chain issues impacting jobs, the continued presence of COVID and other illnesses leading to reduced hours at work, and the mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical exhaustion stemming from the many global and personal crises.

When families registered for Christmas assistance in October, they had the opportunity to share needs and wants for their children. Because the Salvation Army asks donors to adopt specific children in need from one of the many Angel Trees throughout the community, the personal needs are often met in very individual ways.

The list ranged from clothing, shoes, well-fitting coats, diapers, and baby wipes, to beds, mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, toys, cribs, diapers, wipes, or warm clothing.

The Salvation Army is in the final week of its Red Kettle campaign, as well. The organization is at 45% of its overall Christmas fundraising goal with another $426,000 left to raise, the release said.

Its community Christmas meal is scheduled from 11:30 a.m.-1 pm Friday at the 89 Franklin Street building. The Christmas worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday inside the chapel.

To volunteer, for additional information, or get any questions answered, contact Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator at (319) 235-9358 or katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org.

The headquarters at 89 Franklin St. will be closed Dec. 26 and 30 and Jan. 2. It will not have a perishable goods pantry Dec. 27 but does plan to have a pantry Dec. 29. The noon meal on Dec. 28 will be a bag lunch served to-go. Normal hours and services at 89 Franklin resume Jan. 3. Shelter services will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will not be impacted by the holidays.