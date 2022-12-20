Salvation Army is on course to continue serving through Christmas

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas toys and food vouchers during the weekend to nearly 300 Cedar Valley households, almost 75 more than it served in 2021
According to a news release, the organization hears households are in need because of high inflation as well as ongoing supply chain issues impacting jobs, the continued presence of COVID and other illnesses leading to reduced hours at work, and the mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical exhaustion stemming from the many global and personal crises.
When families registered for Christmas assistance in October, they had the opportunity to share needs and wants for their children. Because the Salvation Army asks donors to adopt specific children in need from one of the many Angel Trees throughout the community, the personal needs are often met in very individual ways.
The list ranged from clothing, shoes, well-fitting coats, diapers, and baby wipes, to beds, mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, toys, cribs, diapers, wipes, or warm clothing.
People are also reading…
The Salvation Army is in the final week of its Red Kettle campaign, as well. The organization is at 45% of its overall Christmas fundraising goal with another $426,000 left to raise, the release said.
Its community Christmas meal is scheduled from 11:30 a.m.-1 pm Friday at the 89 Franklin Street building. The Christmas worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday inside the chapel.
To volunteer, for additional information, or get any questions answered, contact Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator at (319) 235-9358 or katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org.
The headquarters at 89 Franklin St. will be closed Dec. 26 and 30 and Jan. 2. It will not have a perishable goods pantry Dec. 27 but does plan to have a pantry Dec. 29. The noon meal on Dec. 28 will be a bag lunch served to-go. Normal hours and services at 89 Franklin resume Jan. 3. Shelter services will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will not be impacted by the holidays.
Watch Now: Tips to avoid holiday travel stress, and more videos to improve your life
Here are five ways to make holiday travel a little easier, tips on how to get through a cold and dark winter, and more videos to improve your life.
The festive season can be stressful enough with adding travel to the mix, so here are 5 ways to make holiday travel a little easier.
Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do …
Decorating the house for Christmas is a lot of fun, but when cats are involved, it can get frustrating.
Fox News recently offered readers a guide to internet security and different forms of cyberattacks. Malware is an often-used abbreviation for …
If you use a computer for hours a day, there’s a good chance you know what it’s like to have eyestrain or dry eyes.
There are many benefits to ditching alcohol at this time of year.
The Sunday scaries are negative thoughts or emotional distress about the week ahead and some people deal with it more often than others.
Though the so-called Christmas Tree Syndrome doesn't bother everyone, airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg, has some top tips for those who…
Roll Up:, Start by lying on your back with your spine and pelvis in neutral position legs straight and together with feets pointed, and arms o…
Looking for ways to simplify your life? Putting these payments on autopay can take the thought out of taking care of your monthly bills.
The excitement of buying a Christmas tree is fogging you from asking all the right questions. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has some tips.
Some experts say that hearing Christmas songs on repeat can actually be bad for our mental health.
A lot of Christmas foods are actually full of important vitamins and nutrients. Here are five of the healthiest Christmas foods.
There are some things you can do to prepare to buy a home, whether you are financially ready or not. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.