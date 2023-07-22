Items most needed are soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products. All items should be unused. Travel-sized items are preferred but full-size items are also accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo during regular business hours which are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.