Try 1 month for 99¢
Salvation Army Shield Logo
Buy Now

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will host its annual Christmas assistance registration from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Applicants must bring picture identification, proof of income and expenses, Social Security cards for all family members and birth certificates for children 17 and younger.

Both families and individuals are encouraged to register for Christmas assistance. Individuals or families with grown children may sign up to receive a Christmas food box.

In 2017, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls distributed a total of 4,805 Christmas toys and gifts to 932 individuals.

Registrations will only be accepted during the specified dates and times. Those with questions can call The Salvation Army at 235-9358.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments