Salvation Army hosting free Christmas meal

122019kw-salvation-army-christmas-lunch-02

Volunteers serve the annual Salvation Army Christmas meal in 2019.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will host a free Christmas meal on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corps office at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo.

They plan to serve roast beef with gravy, deluxe mashed potatoes, fancy green beans, rolls, Jell-O with fruit, chocolate cake and drinks.

This will be the first in-person Christmas meal since 2019. The organization is preparing to serve 200 people and all community members are invited.

