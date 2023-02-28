WATERLOO — Pathway of Hope, a Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls program, is holding a greeting card fundraiser featuring four designs submitted by young local artists.

The yearlong program assists families with children in overcoming challenges like unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education. Its goal is to lead them down a path of increased stability and self-sufficiency.

The fundraiser will help to sustain the program. Purchase cards by March 19 to take advantage of pre-sale pricing (an eight-pack for $10 or a 16-pack for $18). Beginning March 20 prices increase $4. Envelopes are included.

“Pathway of Hope helps families make big changes in their lives,” Regina Lambrecht, social ministries coordinator, said in a news release. “As a Care Manager, I work closely with program participants and have seen how incredibly hard they work on their goals and their commitment to a better future for themselves and their children.”

The artists are donating their artwork, VGM’s community giving committee is sponsoring the fundraiser and Palmer’s Family Fun is providing gift certificates for the winning artists. Winning designs were chosen by The Salvation Army’s development committee and VGM’s community giving committee.

To purchase, or for additional information, contact Katie Harn at (319) 235-9358 or katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org.