WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has a program, Pathway of Hope, designed to help families break the cycle of poverty.

The two-year program assists families with children in overcoming challenges like unemployment, unstable housing and lack of education. To raise sustaining funds, Pathway of Hope is holding a greeting card fundraiser.

“To find artwork for the cards, this past fall, Pathway of Hope held a kids art contest. Elementary schools, youth groups, and churches were contacted about the contest,” Social Ministries Director Grace Fee said. “We’d like to thank all the artists for their submissions. The level of creativity made it difficult for the committees to choose the top four designs.”

Katie Harn of the Salvation Army presented the winning artists with a framed greeting card featuring their artwork and the contest prize March 5. The artists featured on the greeting cards are from the St. John Lutheran Sunday School class in Plainfield.

Winning artists were Ella Juhl of Waverly, Nova Liebau of Waverly, Lydia Chester of Plainfield and Cole Scharnhorst of Plainfield.

To purchase greeting cards, an eight-pack for $18 or a 16-pack for $22, call (319) 235-9358, email katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org or visit the Salvation Army Corps office at 89 Franklin St.

