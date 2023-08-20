WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar will open its main building at 89 Franklin St. through Friday to serve as a cooling center in response to the forecasted excessive heat. The cooling center will operate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“Anyone in the community in need of a cool place to pass the day is welcome at The Salvation Army,” says Major Shannon Thies, Corps Officer. “We want people to stay safe and healthy as this heat wave passes through the Cedar Valley.”

“We encourage the community to check our Facebook page or call the main office for timely updates made to our programs due to the weather,” adds Katie Harn, volunteer coordinator. “We plan for our noon lunch program to run as scheduled (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), but for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients, we anticipate changes will be made to Thursday’s perishable goods pantry.”

The Salvation Army’s services are offered to the community at no charge due to the generous gifts of individual donors, granting agencies, and through the seasonal Red Kettle Campaign. Anyone wishing to support the work of The Salvation Army in the Cedar Valley can donate online at www.sawaterloo.org, in person at 89 Franklin Street, or by mailing a gift to PO Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704.