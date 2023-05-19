WATERLOO — With summer approaching and households continuing to experience the economic effects of inflation, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is seeing an increase in the number of individuals accessing food assistance.

“Normally we don’t serve over 1,000 noon meals until June,” Grace Fee, social ministries director, said in a news release. “This year we crossed the 1,000-meal threshold in March, and it appears that number will continue to rise throughout the coming months.”

In addition to the individuals and families accessing The Salvation Army’s Monday, Wednesday, and Friday noon meal and Thursday perishable goods pantry, the organization is experiencing more unhoused individuals in need of food options that do not require refrigeration or cooking facilities.

“We provide shelter to as many of these individuals as possible,” Major Martin Thies said in the release, “however our capacity means there are some we are unable to offer shelter to in the moment. These individuals and families still have basic needs that we do our best to meet.”

To serve these special needs, The Salvation Army keeps a supply of shelf-stable food at its main office and shelters. With the increase in need, The Salvation Army is requesting donations of specific food items to create food bundles for the unhoused: bottled water, bottled juice (plastic bottles), protein bars, granola bars, canned meat (tuna or chicken), canned soups, canned pasta, apples and oranges.

Due to the limitations encountered by the unhoused, all canned good items must have a pop-top (not require a can opener), and all items donated cannot require cooking or refrigeration. Additionally, all items should be within their expiration date.

For those wishing to support the food programs, financial gifts are most effective and offer The Salvation Army the greatest flexibility to purchase what is needed. Financial donations can be made in person at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo, by mail to P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA, 50704, or online at sawaterloo.org.

