WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is seeking donations of a variety of items for its three emergency shelters.

With a rise in the numbers of people requiring shelter in the past year, supplies have become more limited for the agency.

“In our last fiscal year, we provided shelter to 604 individuals, including 120 children,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries Director. “The year prior, we sheltered 445 individuals, 64 of whom were children. As households continue to feel the effects of the pandemic and high inflation, more are finding themselves in need of our shelter service and the resources we offer.”

Residents at the Salvation Army shelters are provided with all basic need items during their stay, including food, hygiene and linens. As residents leave the shelter, many of these items go with them.

They are in need of the following items: Pillows, bath towels, twin XL bed sheet sets, men's and women's deodorant, men's and women's razors, lotion, and diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6

Donations can be delivered to the Salvation Army's office at 89 Franklin St., the men's shelter at 149 Argyle St. or the women and children's shelter at 603 S. Hackett Road.

In-kind donations are tax deductible. For more information contact the Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.

