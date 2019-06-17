WATERLOO — A local photographer is helping Salvation Army students in Waterloo develop new skills behind the lens.
“I want (the students) to be able to feel good about themselves to know they’re starting at a very young age and they’re able to work something so technical,” photographer Ebony Cody said.
Cody, the Social Services Care manager at the Salvation Army, had the idea for the media club in 2018 when she worked at the youth center; the staff wanted to involve students in clubs that supported their interests.
Cody, who would take photographs around the youth center, decided to involve students by creating Star Lenz Media as a means to provide hands on experience for those expressing interest in photography.
The students brainstormed a handful of names before deciding on Star Lenz Media.
The club began by photographing the Waterloo Salvation boys’ basketball games.
“It just kind of took off from there,” Cody said.
Weekly meetings focus on honing skills like editing and maintaining a steady shot. For practice, Cody has them spend time in the youth center gym, capturing photos of other students.
Students need to maintain a good GPA and Cody tracks their attendance at meetings, which are required in order to participate in field trips.
“It’s a privilege,” Cody said, “and they have to earn that by showing up to the meetings and participating in the meetings.”
Local photographer and Cody’s fiancé, Trevor King, has helped with projects. Together, the two operate photography business King Illustrations.
Cody and King invited several students to help with a wedding style shoot, giving them opportunity to witness the ins and outs of a professional photography shoot. Students helped position models, clothing and props.
King said he enables students to identify and fix problems by showing them what not to do when taking photos.
“They were a tremendous help” to the shoot, King said.
None of the students had media experience when they signed up, and before letting them work with the equipment, Cody handed out sheets with basic camera information, which she later quizzed them over.
“Just like a little classroom,” Cody said, “but it was more fun for them because it was something they wanted to learn.”
That way when she handed them cameras and asked them about their functions, they knew where to start.
The Salvation Army youth center consists of students ages 6-18, but Cody allows only sixth grade and older to participate. The club has eight members from East and West High School as well as Carver and Central middle schools.
“They’re a little bit more mature,” Cody said, “there’s a little bit of responsibility.”
The club applied for a grant from Target and received $3,000 for cameras and equipment. With the funds, they purchased four new cameras and backpacks.
Additional projects have included self-portraits the students took for each other and posted online with short biographies describing their future goals.
Cody enjoys seeing the excitement and pride on their faces when they see the progression of their produced work.
“We started from literally the bottom,” Cody said.
Cody said teaching photography to students with no prior experience has been a challenge. She turns to King for advice when she works, but felt pressure when students relied on her for answers.
“I had to take on that role for the kids,” Cody said. “It was difficult because I felt there was a lot of pressure on me to know everything about camera functions. ... If they ask me a question and I don’t know it, then that looks really bad.”
In the future, Cody hopes students can shadow her on professional projects.
“That is the ultimate goal,” Cody said.
