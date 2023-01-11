Salvation Army coin auction raises more than $25,000

Coins auctioned off were anonymously donated and helped raise additional funds once the ringing of the bells concluded. This season’s auction was held the final week of December and included 12 one-ounce gold U.S. American eagle coins, a 2015 Special Service Force Coin, a 1910 Indian head 2 ½ dollar coin, a one-ounce silver bar, a one-ounce silver coin, and 1854 and 1855 California gold half-dollar coins.

“While we still have a bit to go to meet our full Christmas goal, we were once again deeply blessed by the generosity of our community, both through the gift of these special coins and the generous bidders who participated in this year’s auction. This auction holds a special place in the hearts of our staff, volunteers, and community, and we are deeply grateful and honored the tradition continued in 2022,” corps officer Major Martin Thies said in a news release.