 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Salvation Army coin auction raises more than $25,000

  • 0
Red Kettles 2

The iconic red Salvation Army kettles are gathered at the Waterloo headquarters to be distributed throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls ahead of the annual Red Kettle holiday fundraiser.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The Red Kettle coin auction raised $25,205 for the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls after closing Dec. 30.

Coins auctioned off were anonymously donated and helped raise additional funds once the ringing of the bells concluded. This season’s auction was held the final week of December and included 12 one-ounce gold U.S. American eagle coins, a 2015 Special Service Force Coin, a 1910 Indian head 2 ½ dollar coin, a one-ounce silver bar, a one-ounce silver coin, and 1854 and 1855 California gold half-dollar coins.

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the US-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.

“While we still have a bit to go to meet our full Christmas goal, we were once again deeply blessed by the generosity of our community, both through the gift of these special coins and the generous bidders who participated in this year’s auction. This auction holds a special place in the hearts of our staff, volunteers, and community, and we are deeply grateful and honored the tradition continued in 2022,” corps officer Major Martin Thies said in a news release.

People are also reading…

The Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising season ends Jan. 15. For additional information, call (319) 235-9358. Donations can still be dropped off at the organization’s office, 89 Franklin St., or mailed to P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News