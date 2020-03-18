Salvation Army announces changes due to Covid-19 threat

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army has announced the following changes to local operations due to the pandemic:
Main Office
• Beginning Friday, administration building will be inaccessible to the public, except via appointment for services.
• Assistance forms for services are being done online with case management via phone so minimal time in building will happen.
• Enhanced sanitization has been applied in the building to ensure employees, volunteers and participants health.
• Encouraging proper handwashing for all who enter.
Food Services (Noon lunch program & perishable goods pantry)
• During this week, noon meals will continue (food boxes/sacks to-go).
• Starting Monday the lunch meal program returns to Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. (food boxes/sacks to-go).
• Our perishable goods pantry is closed beginning Thursday.
Housing services (Shelters)
• Housing Services will remain open.
• We are encouraging residents to follow good hygiene with extra sanitizing being done by our employees at the end of each shift in all common’s areas.
• New intakes are being asked screening questions for potential referral to the ER for those who are showing flu-like symptoms.
• We are encouraging social distancing by moving every resident/family to their own room, which will make in-take less available.
• Cooking times in the kitchen are being scheduled so that only one individual/family is in the kitchen at a time.
Youth Center
• The Youth Center is closed until school is back in session.
• We are distributing meal sacks with shelf-stable items from our Youth Center during Spring Break.