Salvation Army announces changes due to Covid-19 threat
0 comments

Salvation Army announces changes due to Covid-19 threat

  • 0
Salvation Army Shield Logo

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army has announced the following changes to local operations due to the pandemic:

Main Office

• Beginning Friday, administration building will be inaccessible to the public, except via appointment for services.

• Assistance forms for services are being done online with case management via phone so minimal time in building will happen.

• Enhanced sanitization has been applied in the building to ensure employees, volunteers and participants health.

• Encouraging proper handwashing for all who enter.

Food Services (Noon lunch program & perishable goods pantry)

• During this week, noon meals will continue (food boxes/sacks to-go).

• Starting Monday the lunch meal program returns to Tuesday and Thursday,  11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. (food boxes/sacks to-go).

• Our perishable goods pantry is closed beginning Thursday.

Housing services (Shelters)

• Housing Services will remain open.

• We are encouraging residents to follow good hygiene with extra sanitizing being done by our employees at the end of each shift in all common’s areas.

• New intakes are being asked screening questions for potential referral to the ER for those who are showing flu-like symptoms.

• We are encouraging social distancing by moving every resident/family to their own room, which will make in-take less available.

• Cooking times in the kitchen are being scheduled so that only one individual/family is in the kitchen at a time.

Youth Center

• The Youth Center is closed until school is back in session.

• We are distributing meal sacks with shelf-stable items from our Youth Center during Spring Break.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News