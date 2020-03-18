Salvation Army announces changes due to Covid-19 threat

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army has announced the following changes to local operations due to the pandemic:

Main Office

• Beginning Friday, administration building will be inaccessible to the public, except via appointment for services.

• Assistance forms for services are being done online with case management via phone so minimal time in building will happen.

• Enhanced sanitization has been applied in the building to ensure employees, volunteers and participants health.

• Encouraging proper handwashing for all who enter.

Food Services (Noon lunch program & perishable goods pantry)

• During this week, noon meals will continue (food boxes/sacks to-go).

• Starting Monday the lunch meal program returns to Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. (food boxes/sacks to-go).

• Our perishable goods pantry is closed beginning Thursday.

Housing services (Shelters)

• Housing Services will remain open.