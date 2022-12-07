 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army Angel Tree toy donation deadline is Friday, Dec. 9

Target Distribution Angel Tree

Members of Target Distribution volunteered for Angel Tree toy distribution day in 2021.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO – This year’s Angel Tree toy distribution is almost upon us.

For those who have selected an Angel tag from any of our participating Angel Tree locations, donations need to be returned, unwrapped with the Angel tag attached, to any of our partner locations by Friday.

Angel Tree Waterloo locations include UAW Local 838, Sam’s Club, NRG Media, SPRY Skin & Wellness Center, and GameStop or Salon Iris in Cedar Falls. Angel Tree donations can also be dropped off at The Salvation Army Corps Office (89 Franklin St, Waterloo).

Volunteers are needed to help with Angel Tree distribution from 8:45 a.m. to noon or 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. It is an indoor/outdoor event so dress appropriately, and volunteers must be able to lift 30lbs. Please call (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 or email katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org if you'd like to help.

