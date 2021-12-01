Salvation Army adjusts services due to rising county COVID-19 rates

WATERLOO -- Due to the current COVID-19 positivity rate increase The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is adjusting services effective immediately.

“Similar to many organizations, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has added COVID-19 protocols to its business practices,” Social Ministries Director Grace Fee said in a news release. “Today, the Black Hawk County Public Health announced our local positivity rate has increased to over 15 percent. It’s unfortunate, but due to this increase and to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus we have to, once again, adjust how we provide services.”

“Rest assured, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will still provide help those in need through food distribution, housing, and emergency support," added Maj. Shannon Thies, corps officer. "The adjustments we’re implementing only change how we provide the assistance, not our ability to do so. To safely provide services, our volunteers and staff will be required to wear masks, use proper hand hygiene and practice social distancing when possible.”

The following services changes will be in place until further notice:

Food services

Noon lunch program -- Meals will be served to-go style through the west gym door on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Diners should enter the parking lot through the Logan Avenue entrance. Masks should be worn.

Perishable goods pantry -- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enter the parking lot through the Logan Avenue entrance. Masks should be worn.

Youth services

The Youth Center will continue to remain open, but program participants must wear a mask.

Worship services

Sunday School is canceled.

Sunday Worship will continue to be offered in-person, but masks are required, and social distancing is preferred. Sunday worship will continue to be available through Facebook Live Sundays at 10:45 a.m.

Rent and utility assistance

There will be no walk-in services. Anyone requesting assistance must complete an online application by visiting www.sawaterloo.org. Those who require help completing the form are asked to call (319) 235-9358.

Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army is practicing caution and appropriate mitigation measures, including thorough sanitation of kettles, kettle stands and bells, and masks are required for all bell ringers.

