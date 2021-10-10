Salvation Army accepting applications for holiday assistance

Applications are available online at www.saangeltree.org beginning Oct. 11 through Oct. 29, to help with Christmas. Those who need help completing the application may call (319) 235-9358 for assistance.

The organization anticipates some 500 families will need help this year due to the ongoing economic ramifications of COVID-19. To meet this increased need, they are requesting donations of new and packaged toys. They can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Deadline for donations is Dec. 7.