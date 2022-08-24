SaltLight featured in final summer Reading Park concert

CLARKSVILLE — The final concert of the season at Reading Park Sunday will feature SaltLight, a six member band that performs gospel-centered music.

The evening concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the bandstand at the park, which is near downtown adjacent to the Clarksville Public Library. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. A smoked pulled pork sandwich meal will be available starting at 6 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Relay For Life team “Immanuel’s Answer For Cancer.”

A portion of Greene Street adjacent to the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating. No admission is charged, but free-will donations will be accepted for both the meal and the concert.

In case of rain, the event will be held at Immanuel Church in Clarksville.