Saints Jazz Band to play Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — The Saints Jazz Band, led by Paul Rider, will perform Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Overman Park. This is the second of five programs offered in the “August Ensembles” concert series sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

Other programs in the series will include The Musica Ficta Brass & Percussion, led by Jim Vaux, Aug. 16; Sugar Daddys Big Band, led by David Smith, Aug. 23; and California Sax Quartet, led by Denise Lawrence, Aug. 30.

Admission is free; handicapped accessible. Concert-goers may bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or cancelled. For more details, call 266-1253, or visit www.cedarnet.org/cfband.