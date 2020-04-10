Sack lunches provided Saturday at Salvation Army

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will be offering sack lunches on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hot meals will be provided on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will be in food boxes/sacks to-go. If driving, enter the rear-parking lot of The Salvation Army off Logan Avenue. Meal distribution will be drive thru.

The perishable goods pantry will remain the same days for drive-thru pick-up on Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the rear-parking lot.