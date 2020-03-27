Rydell donating funds to food bank
0 comments

Rydell donating funds to food bank

  • 0
Rydell Chevrolet

WATERLOO -- Rydell Chevrolet is donating to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Fund Campaign for every oil change it does from now through the end of April.

For every oil change at the Waterloo and Independence locations, Rydell will donate 20 meals to the food bank's emergency fund campaign. The dealership's goal is to donate 25,000 meals.

Rydell also is accepting monetary donations for the food bank through its Facebook page.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News