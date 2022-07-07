Rydell car, bike benefit planned Sunday

WATERLOO — The 13th annual Rydell Car & Bike Show Benefit will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event takes place at Rydell Chevrolet, 1325 E. San Marnan Drive. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $10 for those who enter a vehicle or motorcycle in the contest.

Awards to be given include top 40 cars, one Best of Show car, top five bikes, one Best of Show bike, and one Dealer’s Choice. No classes will be included in the contest.

Food and beverages will be available from Tama County Pork Producers. Tin Cup Bus Stop will be serving coffee and fresh-squeezed lemonade. All proceeds from the event will be going to Cedar Bend Humane Society and Cedar Valley Hospice.