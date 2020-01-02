Seventeenth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
DENVER — As the father of two young boys, Ryan Tucker can often be seen at their activities from sports to scouts.
As a funeral director, though, he sometimes needs to leave unexpectedly.
“I get called away from their school events and sporting events,” said Tucker, 36. That’s why he and his wife, Kayla, emphasize the importance of his work with Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes to Colby, 11, and Griffin, 8. “We don’t shelter them from the work that I do.
“We try to teach them the importance of being there for people when they need help. That’s the foundation of what we do,” said Tucker. “It’s a ministry, so to speak, a calling into the community.”
Kayla “picks the pieces up” when Tucker needs to meet with a family outside of work hours whose loved one has died, he noted. She “is really strong for the whole family and keeps us clicking along.”
Cal Corson, who hired Tucker in 2007, appreciates that dedication and the way he works with families.
“He just possessed a maturity and a love — I know it sounds strange — but a love for life,” said Corson, who nominated Tucker for the 20 Under 40 recognition. “I knew he would just be absolutely wonderful in helping families.”
Corson retired two years later while his brothers, Steve and Carter, continued operating the business. Tucker is one of four funeral directors with the company who recently bought Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly, Shell Rock, Denver and Readlyn from the family.
“They took a chance on me,” said Tucker, when he was a young and didn’t have “a lot of experience” in the profession.
“I don’t think we took a chance on him, he took a chance on us,” countered Corson.
“I’ve been able to watch him as a civilian (since retiring). He just absolutely was amazing to me. Not only for his work in his discipline, but in his work across the state.”
Tucker has been a member of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association throughout his career and is president-elect of its board of governors. The family encouraged that kind of involvement and “just let me spread my wings over the years,” he said. “The way the Corsons have run their business and the way they’ve treated all of us collectively over the years, it’s been incredible.”
The Sumner native said “from a young age, I guess, I was interested in funeral service.” While growing up, he was good friends with the son of that community’s funeral director and what he learned from the family formed the foundation of a continuing fascination with the field.
A career in the mortuary business was always in the “back of my mind,” so Tucker worked at a funeral home while earning an associate’s degree at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City. He went on to earn a degree at Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Wheeling, Ill., and did an internship at a Fort Dodge funeral home.
Tucker said his motivation comes from providing services to customers facing some of the “worst days” of their lives as they prepare to lay a loved one to rest.
“I think at our very core our job can be as simple as we’re here to help people,” he said. “If we can keep them moving, keep them knowing that we’re there to care for them, hopefully they’ll open up enough to be helped.”
"We try to teach them the importance of being there for people when they need help. That's the foundation of what we do. It's a ministry, so to speak, a calling into the community."
