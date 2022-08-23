Ruth Suckow's famous short story topic of Hearst program Aug. 27

CEDAR FALLS -- "'A Start in Life': Ruth Suckow's Most Famous Short Story" will be discussed by Dr. Julie Husband, University of Northern Iowa Professor of English, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hearst Center for the Arts."
The program is free and open to the public.
Ruth Suckow lived and wrote in Cedar Falls in the 1930s and 1940s and is buried in Greenwood Cemetery. H. L. Mencken called her "unquestionably the most remarkable woman writing stories in the Republic." In 1934, Suckow was named "Iowa Woman of the Year," and, in 1978, she was inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame.
Anyone wishing to receive a copy of the the short story to read in advance can contact Barbara Lounsberry at
lounsberry@gmail.com.
Photos: Annual Meskwaki Powwow
Powwow 1
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 2
Veterans are honored during the grand entry of the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 3
Meskwaki Nation hand drummers perform during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 4
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 5
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 6
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 7
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 8
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 9
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 10
Visitors watch as Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 11
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 12
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 13
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 14
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 15
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 16
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
PowWow 17
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 18
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 19
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 20
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 21
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 22
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
