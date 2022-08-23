 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ruth Suckow's famous short story topic of Hearst program Aug. 27

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS -- "'A Start in Life': Ruth Suckow's Most Famous Short Story" will be discussed by Dr. Julie Husband, University of Northern Iowa Professor of English, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hearst Center for the Arts."

The program is free and open to the public.

Ruth Suckow lived and wrote in Cedar Falls in the 1930s and 1940s and is buried in Greenwood Cemetery. H. L. Mencken called her "unquestionably the most remarkable woman writing stories in the Republic." In 1934, Suckow was named "Iowa Woman of the Year," and, in 1978, she was inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame.

Anyone wishing to receive a copy of the the short story to read in advance can contact Barbara Lounsberry at lounsberry@gmail.com.

Ruth Suckow

Suckow
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump sues justice department: Lawyers ask judge to halt FBI review of Mar-a-Lago files

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News