WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Chamber Music organization is sponsoring a concert by the vocal group Lyra of St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 5 at First Congregational Church.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Lyra performs Russian folk songs and chants from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The singers, Tatiana Melnikova, Denis Patsiuk, Sergey Tupitsyn and Alexandr Kudriashov, are all professional musicians, singing in St. Petersburg churches and in theater.

