CEDAR FALLS — Russel Karim applied to colleges in some of the largest cities across the globe.
But at a college fair at a hotel in his hometown of Laxmipur, Bangladesh, he waited in the lobby for two hours to hand deliver his application to Kristi Marchesani, University of Northern Iowa associate director of international recruitment and admission.
“It was very clear that Russel was a young man that did not leave things to chance and was going to work hard for everything he earned,” she said in her nomination of Karim for a 20 Under 40 award.
In 2011, he set foot on the UNI campus, planning to return home after he earned his degree. Karim is still on campus, now as a programmer analyst.
“The friendliness and kindness of the community drew me to stay here after graduation. Now I feel like this is my home,” he said.
As a student, Karim was highly engaged on the UNI campus, working to promote diversity and advocate for international students. He received the LUX Service award, which goes to students who have excelled academically and contributed to campus life. He also became active at UNI’s Entrepreneurial Center and started several businesses before he graduated.
Perhaps his best known business is Cedar Valley Food Runner, a food delivery service he started in 2016. At the end of that year, he had four restaurants on board. Today, CVFR delivers meals from more than 60 area restaurants and is on pace to deliver 30,000 meals for 2018. Karim also has expanded the business to Council Bluffs and St. Cloud, Minn.
“I’m really proud of that. It is a lot of growth. I was surprised,” he said. “But the community was ready for it.”
Karim, 26, calls himself a “serial entrepreneur” with a knack for recognizing business gaps. It was that gap he saw in local delivery service that led to the creation of Cedar Valley Food Runner.
“I expect there will be more businesses to come in my future,” he said.
Meantime, he’s working to help other young entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground.
“Russel mentors current student entrepreneurs in the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center on UNI’s campus and most recently served as the entrepreneur in residence for tech consulting,” said UNI President Mark Nook, who also nominated Karim for the 20 Under 40 honor. “In this role he meets with students and provides a technological perspective to their business concept. He also conducted a number of mobile app-focused workshops to assist participants to learn the ideation-to-implementation process for a tech-based business.”
Karim said he’s happy to help.
“I feel like where I am is because of the mentors I had in my life who paved the path to my personal success,” he said. “I want to do the same for others.”
Karim said his drive to create businesses is born of a desire to keep people employed.
“My goal is to create jobs, something for people to make their livelihoods.”
And for now he plans to do it all right here in the Cedar Valley.
“I absolutely love this community,” he said. “I want to thank everybody in the community for giving me the tools I needed to flourish here.”
