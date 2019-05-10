CHARLES CITY —A rural Charles City home was destroyed in a fire Thursday.
The fire was reported about 12:10 p.m. at 2455 Miner Ave. Charles City Fire Deparment officials reported that smoke and fire were visible as they pulled up on the scene. The blaze appeared to have a significant head start prior to the department's arrival, according to a press release.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing but it is believed that the spontaneous combustion of oily rags that were not put into a proper container within the residence was the cause, officials said.
Fire, smoke and water damage was major, likely making the home a total loss, the release said.
Two Charles City Fire engines and a tanker responded to the call and firefighters remained on the scene for approximately three hours.
The Greene Fire Department, Marble Rock Fire Department, Rockford Fire Department AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Search and Rescue Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Floyd County EMA assisted at the scene.
No injuries were reported to residents of the home or to responding firefighters. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents.
