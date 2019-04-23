CEDAR FALLS -- A rural Cedar Falls man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies identified him as Dennis Gerholdt, 55. Deputies said the crash was reported about 8:45 p.m. on Ford Road south of Cedar-Wapsi Road near the Black Hawk-Bremer county line.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that Gerholdt was northbound on Ford Road when he lost control of his pickup and rolled into the field on the east side of the road. Gerholdt was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Janesville First Responders, the Breme County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Falls police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and the Iowa State Patrol.
