Runners brush off winter cold for annual race

WATERLOO — Fifteen runners braved the cold to participate in the annual Iowa Games Snowshoe Race at George Wyth State Park on Saturday.

Open to all ages, the race takes advantage of the park's trails to offer a 5k and 10k race with age divisions ranging from nine and under to 70 and over.

With fog and freezing temperatures in the forecast overnight, the park's trees were covered with rime ice, making for an especially wintery race course.

A less than ideal level of snow on the ground made participants ditch the snowshoes and race in their running shoes with the help of traction devices.

Leading the 5k runners with a time of 23:57 for first place was Andrew Schroll while Scott Gall placed first in the 10k race with a time of 38:51.

The Iowa Games Fat Bike Race, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed until Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the George Wyth State Park Lodge.