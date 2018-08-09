WATERLOO — The Sunrise Exchange Club Race for the Zoo is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Sunrise Children’s Zoo.
This is the sixth annual race for the zoo, with proceeds used to benefit the operation of the free Sunrise Children’s Zoo located on the National Cattle Congress grounds.
The zoo is a nonprofit organization and has been owned and operated by the Sunrise Exchange Club of Waterloo for 43 years.
The race begins at the zoo and travels out through Exchange Park to the Waterloo Boathouse and then back.
Sign-up the day of the race is allowed, but online registration is preferred — go to https://sites.google.com/site/runforthezoo/event-details/registration.
Cost is $25, with age group prizes awarded.
Any questions can be directed to raceforthezoo@gmail.com or to Brad Condon, 239-4162.
