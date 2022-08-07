Rubber ducks to race at The Falls to raise funds for North Star Community Services

CEDAR FALLS — About 2,000 bright yellow rubber ducks will be dropped into the Lazy River at The Falls Aquatic Center and race to the finish to raise funds for North Star Community Services.

The event is Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. The Duck Race begins at 10 a.m.

“Who doesn’t love a rubber duck? Ducks are cool,” said Jodie Muller, director of donors and public relations at North Star. “It’s a fun idea and a fun way to raise funds. We wanted to find something different than what everyone else is doing for fundraisers.

“A duck drop draws attention and generates interest among people who don’t know about North Star, and will help us generate income. We have our annual golf event, but not everybody plays golf. The duck drop is family-friendly,” she explained.

People can adopt one or more ducks to make a splash in the race and possibly waddle home with a $1,000 prize. Adoption costs are $5 for one duck; $25 for six ducks; $50 for a quacker’s dozen; and $100 for a super quack-pack. Purchase online at www.duckraces.com/Waterloo or in person at Hansen’s Dairy in Cedar Falls through Aug. 11 and at North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave.

North Star is already at the halfway point in getting all 2,000 ducks adopted, Muller said. A five-foot-tall inflatable duck, Bob McQuacken, aka Quacky, appeared in parades to promote the event.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling Muller at (319) 236-0901.

On race day, the family-friendly event is free to adopters and will include face painting, swimming, balloon animals and games and activities in the Duckling Zone. There will be food trucks, Scoopski’s ice cream and Nelly’s hot dogs and paninis.

At North Star Community Services, the guiding philosophy is helping adults with a range of disabilities live the life they want to live. Muller said funds from the Duck Race will be used to provide extra activities, such as art, music and theater, that regular funding doesn’t provide.