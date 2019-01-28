WATERLOO — Tax-Aide and RSVP are once again offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all age with low to moderate incomes.
There are six locations:
- Waterloo: Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., Monday through Thursday; appointments only.
- Waterloo: The Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave. entrance, Mondays and Wednesdays. Starts Feb. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins only.
- Cedar Falls: Community Center, 528 Main St., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; appointments only.
- Independence: Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. NE., Thursdays.; appointments only.
- Oelwein: First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave., Tuesdays; appointments only.
- Waverly: Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Tuesdays; appointments only.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (866) 469-2211. Volunteers are trained in completing basic tax forms, including education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, and provisions in the tax code that affect the senior population.
Tax-Aide is coordinated locally by RSVP in cooperation with National sponsors, AARP Foundation and the IRS. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by Covenant Medical Center.
Tax preparation services are provided by IRS-certified volunteers.
