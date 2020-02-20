Rotary Meltdown offers chance to win $1,000
Rotary Meltdown offers chance to win $1,000

Rotary Fish Habitat

A fish habitat constructed by the Waverly Rotary Club is ready for placement on Waverly's Three Rivers Pond. A raffle predicting the time it will fall through the ice offers a grand prize of $2,500.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WAVERLY — Tickets are now on sale for a Waverly Rotary Club raffle that offers a cash prize of $1,000.

Rotary Meltdown 2020 is based on the time a fish habitat will fall through the ice at Three Rivers Pond, a popular fishing spot adjacent to Waverly Utilities. This is the second year for the event, which raises funds for local Rotary projects.

Members of the Waverly Rotary Satellite Club built the habitat, and Waverly Utilities assisted with placing it on the ice. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which uses similar structures to encourage growth of larger fish in Iowa streams, donated the lumber.

Rotarians will sell 720 raffle tickets at $10 each. Each ticket lists a specific hour and minute of the day and is good for a.m. and p.m.

An electronic alarm will go off when the habitat enters the water, and the person with the winning time will receive $1,000.

Tickets are available from Waverly Rotarians, at Farmers State Bank in Waverly or by calling Jesse Kunzweiler, 874-4328.

