"Dine Out to End Polio" is planned for Tuesday, October 23 at Cedar Valley restaurants to support the Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley’s efforts to eradicate polio. This is the sixth year Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley will host this fundraising event. Restaurants throughout the Cedar Valley will donate a percentage of their sales to Rotary’s polio eradications efforts. Every dollar raised will be matched by $2 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
To support this effect, go to eat at one of the participating restaurants and tell the server, "I'm dining out for polio."
Restaurants include: Cedar Falls Brown Bottle, Waterloo Brown Bottle, Cherry Creek Grill, The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, Montage, Mulligans, Starbecks BBQ, and Tony’s La Pizzeria.
“It is crucial that we do not give up the fight,” says Club President Tom Blanford. “We must not only eradicate now, but continue to monitor and maintain a polio free world for years and years to come.”
Blanfords adds, “Polio is not a disease of the past. The knowledge and infrastructure amassed to fight polio has helped combat other diseases as they emerge such as Ebola and Sika. Eradication of polio will have far reaching implications for generations to come.”
The ‘Dine-out’ event is held in observance of World Polio Day on October 24. Rotary International launched the global fight against polio in 1985 and since then has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children as a part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative with UNICEF, the World Health Organization, CDC and the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The number of polio cases worldwide has decreased from 350,000 in 1988 to less than 67 cases as of October 2017.
The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley meets the first three Wednesdays of the month at Tony’s La Pizzeria in Cedar Falls at 5:15.
To learn more about the club go to www.CedarValleyRotary.org. Learn more at about Rotary’s efforts at www.endpolio.org.
