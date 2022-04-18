Rosewood Estate to close this summer due to regulatory changes, staffing difficulties

WATERLOO — Changing regulatory requirements along with staffing and marketplace challenges are causing Rosewood Estate to close.

Amity Fellowserve-Iowa Inc., the nonprofit entity that has owned and operated the independent living facility since it opened in 1995, announced Monday that the closing will happen by this summer.

The 70-apartment facility is open to people 55 and older. Currently, 48 people occupy 34 apartments in Rosewood Estate, located at 1117 Maxhelen Blvd. The building includes single- and double-occupancy apartments.

"It was a really difficult decision that the board of directors took really seriously," said Mike Young, the nonprofit's attorney. "Rosewood Estate has had the same operations since it opened 27 years ago, but regulations from the state of Iowa have changed, especially in the last few years. Those changes required a lot of expense, and when the pandemic hit those factors made it financially unsustainable."

A news release cited COVID-19 for the "staffing complications and marketplace challenges" that led to the board's decision, among other factors.

"Before the pandemic occupancy was closer to 90% (of capacity)," said Young. "The challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic was that it was difficult on the residents and the staff to navigate because it lasted longer than anyone anticipated."

Regarding regulatory changes, the news release added that the "costs of proposed mandates from the State of Iowa were becoming overly burdensome."

"Rosewood Estate has a unique structure," said Young. "It is an independent facility where residents contract their own health care. The state of Iowa (has) approved that relationship since 1995 but recently indicated that it would have to operate more as an assisted living facility, which entails many more costs.

"When you factored in the pandemic and the change in the state regulations that is why the board felt this was the only choice," he noted.

The news release said the leadership of Rosewood Estate is committed to ensuring that all residents as well as the 37 employees and contracted staff members are provided with alternative arrangements in an orderly and timely manner, with careful consideration given to the well-being of all stakeholders. The organization is working with the nearby Friendship Village Retirement Community, which currently provides management services at the facility, to accomplish this.

"Fortunately, Friendship Village is able to provide placement for all of the residents and all of the employees if they so choose," said Young. "We realize not everyone will transfer over, but we're grateful to offer that option to everyone because we hope that makes the move less disruptive."

Services will continue at Rosewood Estate until alternative placements with Friendship Village or elsewhere can be identified for all residents, which is anticipated to be completed within 90 days.

Rosewood Estate staff, as well as social workers from Friendship Village and UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital, are assisting residents and their families as they examine the available options.

What will happen to the building once operations cease has yet to be determined.

"The decision on the buiding will be made at a later time," said Young. "Right now, the focus is assisting the residents and the staff who are impacted."

