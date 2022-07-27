 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rooted Carrot to host ice cream social Thursday at Three Pine Farms

072616ho-three-pines-5

Three Pines Farm outside of Denver is shown June 29. Owner Kara Grupp, her husband and sons live on the farm, which was established by her great great grandparents.

 REBECCA F. MILLER / Cedar Rapids Gazette

CEDAR FALLS -- The Rooted Carrot Co-op Market will host an Ice Cream Social from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Three Pines Farm, 9611 Wagner Road.

Attendees will learn more about the fifth-generation farm from owner Kara Grupp, including a chance to interact with Leonard the llama, Lulu and Flora the kunekune pigs and a herd of goats.

Parking is limited, and carpooling is encouraged. To carpool, meet at Gateway Park at 6:45 p.m. All ages are welcome, and non-members may attend.

