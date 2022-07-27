Rooted Carrot to host ice cream social Thursday at Three Pine Farms

CEDAR FALLS -- The Rooted Carrot Co-op Market will host an Ice Cream Social from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Three Pines Farm, 9611 Wagner Road.

Attendees will learn more about the fifth-generation farm from owner Kara Grupp, including a chance to interact with Leonard the llama, Lulu and Flora the kunekune pigs and a herd of goats.

Parking is limited, and carpooling is encouraged. To carpool, meet at Gateway Park at 6:45 p.m. All ages are welcome, and non-members may attend.