CEDAR FALLS – The Rooted Carrot Co-op Market Board has scheduled a special member-owner meeting for the summer.
All member-owners are asked to attend one of the following meetings at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15
The board will share information on the progress and future challenges in developing a full-service cooperative grocery store in Cedar Falls. The site team will share the process of site selection, updates on potential sites and key features needed for a successful business and the challenges the co-op has faced.
There will be a formal vote on the future of the co-op and how to move forward.
When it comes to humble, ho-hum vegetables, cucumbers often find their way to the top of the list.
Available in every grocery store produce aisle, no matter what the season, the long, green members of the gourd, or Cucurbitaceae, family of plants is so ubiquitous that the average American will eat more than 8 pounds of cucumbers each year, either raw in salads or bathed in brine as pickles.
Yet to dismiss the fruit as nothing more than a reliable, crunchy base for a salad or sandwich, or a crisp green garnish on a bowl of noodles, is to deny yourself of one of the most versatile culinary ingredients.
For instance, cucumbers can be blended into smoothies, thinly sliced and filled with cream cheese and salmon as a roll-up finger food, or stirred together with yogurt, garlic and lemon into the Greek dressing tzatziki. They also can add a colorful garnish to certain cocktails and mocktails and sliced a little on the thicker side, make a great bread substitute for appetizer spreads.
Pureed with a little lime juice and simple syrup, cucumbers also can be frozen into popsicles.
This time of year, with temperatures rising, they also make a good base for a cool, fresh-tasting soup.
Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food — more even than the eponymous watermelon. Each is a whopping 96% water, which means cukes are not only great for watching your weight (an entire cucumber counts just 45 calories), but also make the perfect ingredient when you need something refreshing and hydrating to chill out on a hot summer day.
To get you started, we offer three recipes where cucumber plays a starring role: a bright-red strawberry-cucumber gazpacho with just a hint of chili; a spicy curried cucumber soup that gets its kick from fresh ginger, garlic and lemon; and a classic, no-fuss cucumber soup flavored with citrusy-tart Granny Smith apple.
All can be made in a blender or food processor, and are best served after cooling in the fridge for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld.
I used English cucumbers, which have thin skins, minimal seeds and a mild flavor, but you could easily swap in garden cucumbers, which are the most common variety in the U.S. and the ones you're most likely to find at a farmers market or grow in your backyard. Just remember they have a thicker skin and grocery store cukes often come waxed, so you may want to peel and seed them before tossing them into the food processor or blender.
When buying, look for cucumbers that are an even medium or dark green color, without any blemishes or yellow spots that indicate they're over ripening. They also should be firm, without any soft spots. Smaller cucumbers will have fewer seeds and tend to be a bit crisper.
———
STRAWBERRY GAZPACHO
PG tested
The pink-red color of this gazpacho is amazing! I gave it some kick with a little New Jersey-made Hank Sauce.
- 12 ounces cucumber, peeled, cut in half lengthwise, seeded then coarsely chopped
- 3 cups strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 scallion, the root end and any dry tips cut off, then coarsely chopped
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- Pinch of cayenne
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- Chive stalks, cut into 3 or 4-inch pieces, for garnish
Place cucumber, strawberries, lime juice, scallion, hot sauce, cayenne, olive oil, and sea salt into a blender or bowl of food processor. Pulse, making sure not to over process — you want a coarse texture.
Taste to make sure it has the level of spicy heat you like — add more cayenne or hot sauce, if desired.
Pour into a bowl and refrigerate until it's time to serve. Put your serving dishes (I used martini glasses, but small bowls also work) into the fridge, too.
To serve, ladle the soup into the chilled glasses or bowls. Garnish by standing 1 or 2 chive stalks in the soup. They will start to droop, but no worries.
Serves 4.
— Adapted from blue-kitchen.com
EASY COLD CUCUMBER SOUP
PG tested
If you have a blender, you can make this soup in about 2 minutes. I used a combination of fresh parley, dill and mint.
- 2 cucumbers, peeled and seeds removed, if desired
- 1 green apple (I used Granny Smith)
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 cup fresh herbs
- Juice and zest of 2 limes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- Sea salt and black pepper
Cut off the ends of the cucumbers and core apples. Cut both into small chunks.
Add cucumbers, apple, yogurt, herbs, lime juice and olive oil to a food processor or blender. Blend everything until you have the desired consistency — it should be pretty smooth. If the soup looks too thick, thin with a little water.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add more lime juice, if desired. Chill in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.
When soup has chilled, portion the soup into pretty glasses or small bowls; or, can allow people to serve themselves from a large bowl. The soup is most refreshing when served chilled, though you can also serve it at room temperature.
Just before serving, drizzle a little olive oil on top of the individual portions, and sprinkle over with some fresh herbs.
Serves 4-6.
— Gretchen McKay
CURRIED CUCUMBER SOUP
PG tested
This vegetarian soup gets a bit of heat from curry powder, fresh ginger and lemon.
- 2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and minced
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 2 cucumbers, peeled and seeds removed
- 8-ounce container Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2-3 tablespoon fresh mint, coarsely chopped
- 2-3 tablespoon fresh parsley, coarsely chopped
- Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
- Pinch or 2 of cumin
- Pinch or 2 of turmeric
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Thinly sliced cucumber, for garnish
In small skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and curry powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool while you prepare cucumbers.
Chop peeled cucumbers into chunks and place in the bowl of a food processor or in a blender. Add yogurt, sour cream, mint, parsley, and lemon juice and zest. Blend everything until you have the desired consistency — it should be quite smooth. If the soup looks too thick, thin with a little water.
Add a pinch or two of cumin and turmeric, and give it another whirl to combine. Taste, and adjust seasoning to desired spiciness.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Chill in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.
To serve, ladle the soup into the chilled glasses or bowls and garnish with cucumber slices.
Serves 4.
— Gretchen McKay
EatingWell: Kids say they’re bored? Make yummy pizza sliders with them for dinner!
Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
Pizza Sliders
Makes 8 sliders; serves 4
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 cup low-sodium marinara sauce
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
- 8 small leaves Boston lettuce
- 8 whole-wheat dinner rolls, toasted
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Mix beef, parsley, oregano, pepper and salt in a large bowl until well combined. Divide the meat into 8 equal portions and shape each into a 1-inch thick patty. Try to make all the patties the same thickness for even cooking, and shape them a little larger than the buns — they’ll shrink as they cook.
3. Grill the patties, turning once halfway, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130 degrees F, 2 to 4 minutes per side.
4. Spoon marinara onto each patty and top with mozzarella. Grill until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes more. Serve the patties with lettuce on rolls.
Tasty tips
To ensure your burgers are done just right, insert the tip of an instant-read thermometer in the center of the burger. Doneness temps are 135 degrees F for medium-rare (about 3 minutes per side), 140 degrees F for medium, 150 degrees for medium-well and 160 degrees for well-done (the USDA recommendation).
Here, the sliders cook with sauce and cheese for a couple more minutes, which will raise their temps about 5 degrees after you check in Step 3.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 451 Calories, Total Fat: 16 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 78 mg, Carbohydrates: 39 g, Fiber: 6 g, Protein: 38 g, Sodium: 618 mg, Potassium: 518 mg, Iron: 5 mg, Folate: 53 mcg, Calcium: 258 mg, Vitamin A: 834 IU, Vitamin C: 3 mg.
Seriously Simple: Tortilla soup offers a taste of Mexico
Recently I visited the seaside community of Punta Mita in Mexico, where I enjoyed different tortilla soups. This recipe is a compilation of the various types of soup I tasted.
Stale or dried corn tortillas are used as a thickener and garnish along with fresh corn kernels for a double dose of corn flavor. I like to toast the tortilla strips to avoid extra fat, but if you prefer them fried go ahead.
Tortilla soup can be very spicy or rather mild, depending upon what chilies are included. Here, I’ve added a jalapeno to the soup as it cooks. If you like it hot and spicy, just add another jalapeno to the soup. You can also experiment with hotter Mexican chilies, like serrano or habanero, but start with a small amount because they are very hot.
You can serve this soup any time of year, as a satisfying starter or a main course. The tortilla strips are added at the last minute to preserve their crisp texture. A squirt of lime juice brings all the flavors together. I often serve a simple salad with romaine lettuce, toasted pepitas, tomatoes and shrimp to go along with the soup. I like to serve ice-cold Mexican beer with this tortilla soup.
Tasty tips
- Try to find fresh, handmade tortillas for a more authentic flavor. Cut them as below and dry them out by leaving them on the counter for an hour before cooking.
- For a heartier version, add 1 large skinless, boneless chicken breast cut into 1/2-by-2-inch strips (You can use chicken tenders). This should be added at the end of Step 2 and simmered for about 3 minutes or until the chicken pieces are just cooked through.
- Use fresh corn for optimum sweetness and flavor.
Punta Mita Vegetable Tortilla Soup with Corn and Jalapenos
Serves 4
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup fresh corn kernels
- 1 small jalapeno, seeded and chopped (more if you like it spicy)
- 1 corn tortilla, torn into 8 pieces
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 (14.5- ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, or regular diced tomatoes, with juice
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into cut into 1/2-by-2-inch strips
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-by-2-inch strips
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the topping:
- 4 corn tortillas, preferably stale or at least dry, halved crosswise and sliced into thin strips
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled pitted and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese or pepper jack
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1. In a medium soup pot, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the onion and saute until golden brown, making sure the mixture does not burn, about 7 to 10 minutes. Add the corn kernels, jalapeno and tortilla pieces. Saute for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cilantro and saute another minute. Add the tomatoes and cumin; cook another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Transfer the mixture and puree into a blender until smooth.
2. Return the soup to the pot. Add the broth, carrot and zucchini, and simmer, partially covered, over medium-low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally or until the soup is slightly thickened and the vegetables are tender. Taste for seasoning.
3. While the soup is cooking, prepare the toppings: To toast the tortilla strips: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the tortilla strips on a baking sheet, spreading them evenly over the pan. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp and beginning to brown. Reserve for the garnish. (Don’t do this ahead, or they will soften.)
4. To serve: Ladle the soup evenly into each bowl. Squirt some lime juice over the soup. Garnish with the toasted tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado and cheese. Serve immediately.
Advance preparation: This may be made through Step 2 one day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Taste for seasoning when reheating.
(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)
How to make a bacon old fashioned, the original meat-infused cocktail
PHILADELPHIA — If you’re under the impression that meat and booze don’t mix, bartenders have been proving otherwise for years. The trend’s been booming in Philly lately: There was the chicken martini at Martha, the Lambhattan at Andra Hem, a duck vieux carre at Fork, the Duck L’Orange at Townsend, a wagyu old-fashioned at ITV.
It’s all done via fat-washing: Combine a spirit and any liquid fat (it need not be meat; think olive oil, coconut oil, butter, etc.) in a jar or a bottle, shake it up, let it sit for a few hours, then freeze and strain. The resulting liquor is not only infused with the flavor and scent of the ingredient, it also has a smoother, fuller-bodied texture thanks to trace amounts of fat left behind.
The technique was first popularized in 2007 by the Benton’s Old-Fashioned at New York City speakeasy Please Don’t Tell (PDT). Four Roses bourbon was washed with fat from brown-sugar-cured, hickory-smoked Benton’s bacon, combined with a little maple syrup, and served over a clear ice cube. The drink was an instant success that inspired various spinoffs — including the bacon old-fashioned at Four Humours Distilling (fourhumourswhiskey.com). Its recipe is similar to PDT’s, using Benton’s bacon fat, bourbon from Lehigh County’s Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, and housemade bitters. A scrumptious candied bacon garnish makes it worth the $20 price tag.
Founder Jonathan Anolik remembers the cocktail’s debut in 2020. “We were very, very nervous about putting it on the menu — a $20 cocktail in Olde Kensington. We had no idea how it would work,” he recalls. “We had one bottle [of bacon fat-washed bourbon] ready to rock and roll when we opened at 4 o’clock. By 5:30 we were sold out.”
The bar has kept a steady supply of bacon-infused bourbon at the ready ever since. You can swing by and order it Thursday through Sunday, or mix up a batch of your own. Anolik uses 1 1/2 ounces of bacon fat to a bottle of bourbon and lets the mixture sit for four hours before freezing for two hours and straining. “All that smoky flavor stays behind,” Anolik says.
———
BACON OLD-FASHIONED
Ingredients
- 2 ounces bacon fat-washed bourbon
- 1/4 ounce dark maple syrup
- 2 dashes bitters
- Orange peel and candied bacon, for garnish
Directions
In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, maple syrup, and bitters with lots of ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass. Express the orange peel, then use for garnish along with the candied bacon.
There’s more rosé wine than ever. Here are the best to drink
As the summer season kicked off, I wondered: Has the world has finally reached peak rosé?
“Definitely not,” says Jean-Guillaume Prats, the former chief executive officer of Château Lafite Rothschild. In the past three years, his family and two high-profile partners have acquired three châteaux in Provence, and this spring launched a new global rosé brand, Roseblood. They’ll make 1 million bottles in vintage 2023, and even more next year.
Although rosé sales have rocketed ever upwards for more than a decade, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis shows a possible slowdown in the U.S., with the volume of retail sales declining 3% from 2021 to 2022. Adam Rogers, research director for the U.S. market, says, “Quality brands with authenticity and style have continued to increase in demand, while many of the lower quality brand offerings have fallen out of favor.” He adds that the outlook for future declines will be “largely driven by the lower-priced end of the market.”
Sales of rosé in restaurants and bars grew 27% over the same time frame, according to market research firm CGA Strategy.
Prats isn’t worried. After all, pink wine from France, especially Provence, continues to dominate rosé sales on e-commerce platform Drizly.
“New investors are all focusing on Provence,” says Prats. “It has terroir, history and great vineyards, which is why it’s attracting big players like LVMH. We want Roseblood to be one of the major brands, like Whispering Angel.”
How did Roseblood take off?
Media entrepreneur and chairman of Banijay Entertainment Stephane Courbit and the Bordeaux Prats family acquired historic Château d’Estoublon in 2020, then were joined by former French President and First Lady Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni. Earlier this year the group snapped up Château Beaulieu in Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and Château Cantarelle in the Var. They now own just over 400 hectares of vineyards, and the cream-colored châteaux, with tile roofs, are becoming ever more luxurious hotels.
The partners are banking that rosé will continue to be a symbol of the glam life, a key element in Provence’s image as a luxury destination. Prats sees potential for pink drinking among the younger generation in China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Africa. Later this year the partners will debut a luxury version of Roseblood, to be labeled 1489.
Rosé has largely shed its girly image in the worlds of culture and fashion and is now featured in a host of products that want some of pink wine’s fairy dust. From now until the end of October, for example, Le Meridien hotels are offering a rosé sorbet created by TikTok chef Meredith Hayden that uses the wildly popular Whispering Angel in the recipe. Spanish wine giant Freixenet will be peddling boozy sparkling rosé ice pops at UK Pub in the Park festivals this summer.
The sweet stuff doesn’t appeal to me, but I’ve become a fan of one new pink thing: rosé vinegar, especially a new release from the Ponti brand you can find on Amazon. It’s lighter than red and spicier and more flavorful than white — ideal for marinating salmon and chicken for the grill.
Plenty of spirits have jumped on the pink bandwagon, especially gin (up 21% in 2021), according to IWSR, which also reports pink tequila will rise next. Inspiro Tequila even produces its Rosa Reposado, using former rosé wine barrels.
In the wine world, the number of new rosés continues to multiply.
Celebs such as CJ McCollum have joined the action; the basketball star has recently released his third vintage of McCollum Heritage91 rosé of pinot noir made in conjunction with Oregon’s Adelsheim Vineyard. New low- and no-alcohol versions I’ve tried aren’t very appealing, but the latest cabernet-based rosés from such places as Bordeaux and Napa are great with food, especially rare grilled lamb and barbecue, respectively.
Global warming is poised to boost rosé’s popularity. During last summer’s heat waves in France, rosé sales in supermarkets from May to July jumped 10% over the same months in the previous year, according to NIQ (formerly Nielsen IQ). Earlier this month, supermarket Aldi Stores Ltd. put up a temperature-sensitive billboard in Manchester, England, that dispenses free rosé ( seriously!) when the outdoor temperature hits 19.2 degrees centigrade (67F) — the ideal weather to begin drinking pink according to their survey of customers.
Still, the hotter it gets, the better it is for rosé. When the temperature hit 26 degrees centigrade (79F) this month, Aldi’s sales went up 50% in a day. Proving once again that pink wine is the perfect summer drink.
Here are my picks of 11 new pink wines worth trying, from least to most expensive.
Best Rosé Wines for Summer 2023 — Bottle Buying Guide
2021 Pasqua “11 Minutes” ($17)
Pasqua’s first vintage of a fresh, delicate and complex blend of organically grown red and white grapes is from Italy’s Veneto region. It may look like a white wine, but it just won the medal for best rosé in the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles competition. The monicker “11 minutes” reflects how long the grapes stayed in contact with the skin to pick up color and flavor.
2021 Roseblood ($20)
Very crisp, fresh and mineral, this elegant Provence rosé has more complexity than Whispering Angel, at about the same price. It’s from organic grapes, too.
2021 Kylie Minogue Côtes de Provence Rosé ($29)
I’ve been unimpressed by most celebrity pink wines. But this pale cuvée under the Australian pop singer-songwriter’s label, which debuted in the US last year, is no brand gimmick. Crisp, citrusy, round and silky textured, it’s what to drink while listening to Minogue’s latest hit, Padam Padam.
2021 Acta Rosé of Zinfandel ($30)
I discovered this sophisticated, complex bottling from a brand-new winery in Sonoma’s Alexander Valley at the Healdsburg Wine and Food Festival’s Grand Tasting. The zinfandel vines are nearly 100-years old, giving the wine a deliciously spicy, savory intensity. It will go on sale on July 1.
2021 Smith-Madrone Rosé ($30)
This serious rosé with a vibrant dark-pink color is the third vintage of a tart blend of merlot and cabernet franc from Napa’s Spring Mountain. It shows bright, bold, cherry and spice flavors and has a surprisingly long finish.
2022 Ashes & Diamonds Rosa No. 3 ($45)
This juicy, crunchy, light, ruby-colored rosé is a limited-edition blend of mostly sangiovese, cabernet franc, merlot and syrah. It’s one of Napa’s few zero-zero wines, meaning it’s vinified with no additives, including no sulfur. The delicious result, which looks almost like a light red, has floral and herb aromas, a bright red fruit taste, and enough oomph to be great with everything from hamburgers to spicy tacos. You have to join the wine club to get it.
2021 Hirsch Rosé of Pinot Noir ($45)
This famous vineyard planted on the Sonoma coast has long been noted for its luscious pinot noirs. This is the second vintage of its rich, deep, salmon-colored rosé from the same grape. It’s a serious, complex pink wine with ripe berry fruit flavors.
2022 Fantastique Château Sainte Marguerite Cru Classé Cotes de Provence ($46)
Last year, Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in Château Sainte Marguerite, one of 18 cru classé estates in Provence. My favorite of the two cuvées the company launched in the US this month is the savory, refined and silky Fantastique, from organic grapes. It comes in a pretty, flower-painted bottle.
2022 Frank Family Vineyards Leslie Rosé of Pinot Noir ($50)
Created in 2020 and named for the wife of winery founder and former Disney executive Rich Frank, this thirst-quenching, strawberry-and-orange blossom-scented wine is perfect for a wedding or for an elegant brunch with veggie crostini or a warm brie and apple tart.
Drink Pink Wine gift box ($95)
For the first time, New York Korean steakhouse Cote’s wine club is offering a box of three different, excellent rosés. The newest cuvée in the bunch is citrusy quaffer 2021 Souleil Vin de Bonte Le Rosé, made from organically farmed grenache grapes grown on the Mediterranean coastline.
2022 Bedrock Ode to Lulu Bag-in-Box (3-liter, $100)
One of my favorite California rosés is this rich, layered wine, mostly from old mourvedre vines. This year, for the first time, Bedrock is trialing some of it in a recycled cardboard bag-in-box format for eco-conscious reasons. I’d say it’s tops for a party.