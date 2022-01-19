Rooted Carrot Co-op Market mixer set at Hartman Reserve

CEDAR FALLS – The Rooted Carrot Co-op Market will host a member mixer at 2 p.m. Saturday Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls.
A guided hike is planned. Following the hike, attendees will have s'mores and warm beverages. If there is three inches or more of snow, snowshoes will be available free of charge during the guided hike.
The hike will begin from the Interpretive Center. Members and non-members may attend. The co-op will provide s’mores and drinks. Register by Thursday at info@rootedcarrot.coop.